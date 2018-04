China-Russia border rivers to have 55-day fishing ban

China will this year impose a total 55-day fishing ban on two China-Russia border rivers, the Heilong (known as the Amur in Russia) and its tributary the Wusuli.



The annual fishing moratorium has two phases, one from June 11 to July 15 and the other from Oct. 1 to 20, according to the Heilongjiang provincial government.



The ban aims to protect the spawning of fish and increase fish stocks. The two rivers are the major birthplaces of salmon in China.