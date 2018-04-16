Putin warns against further actions violating U.N. charter

Further actions violating the U.N. charter such as the recent US-led strikes on Syria will result in chaos in international relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Iranian counterpart Hassan Ruhani over phone on Sunday.



The two leaders condemned Saturday's airstrikes by the United States and its allies on Syria and agreed that it would hinder the process of a political settlement in the war-torn country, according to a Kremlin statement.



"It was stated that this illegal action seriously damages the prospects for a political settlement in Syria. Putin in particular stressed that if such actions, carried out in violation of the U.N. Charter, continue, it will inevitably lead to chaos in international relations," the statement read.



The United States, together with Britain and France, launched missile strikes on Syria on Saturday, saying that it was in response to an alleged chemical weapon attack by the Syrian military. The Syrian government has categorically denied the accusation.



The United Nations Security Council on the same day held an emergency meeting over the missile attack at Russia's request but failed to approve a resolution condemning the bombardment.

