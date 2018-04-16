At least 2 killed in small aircraft collision in Germany

At least two people died on Sunday after two small aircraft collided near Schwabisch Hall in the northeast of Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany, police said.



According to police, the incident occurred as a sports plane and an ultralight aircraft "were approaching." The ultralight aircraft was burned out. Investigators assumed that the dead were the two pilots.



The rescuers had not penetrated to the crashed sports aircraft, because of a danger from the ejection seats, said a police spokesman.



The crash site, about 6 km from the local airport, was cordoned off. A police helicopter was on site. Experts from the Federal Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau were called in.

