Arab summit concludes with strong appeal for regional peace, unity

The yearly Arab League (AL) Summit concluded here with unwavering stands for preserving regional peace and unity, especially the problems related to Jerusalem, Syria, Yemen and Iran.



According to an official AL announcement released by Saudi Press Agency after the summit, decades-long Palestinian-Israeli conflict is the "core issue" concerned by the entire Arab world, which firmly insists the fact that East Jerusalem is the capital of the State of Palestine.



The AL strongly opposes the US administration's recognition of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital and decision to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, wishing all the countries not to follow the US measures to harm Arab states' sovereignty.



UN resolutions shall be the only norms in negotiating the conflict, and Israel's unilateral actions could only tamper the facts and hamper the peace process, it said.



Referring to Yemen crisis, the AL applied stern words to accuse Iran of supporting the Shiite Houthi rebels who ousted Yemen's internationally-recognized government and frequently launched missile attacks on Saudi Arabia, including capital Riyadh and Muslim holy city Mecca.



"We urge the international community to sanction Iran and forbid it to back Houthi terrorists and provide them missiles," the statement said. "All these have violated the UN 2216 resolution and international law."



It voiced support for the Saudi-led Arab coalition's operations in Yemen to preserve Yemen's sovereignty and integrity, and demanded opening key ports and airports for aids to enter Yemen so as to ease the world's most serious humanitarian crisis there such as famine and outbreak of cholera.



"Iran must withdraw its army from Arab world, especially Syria and Yemen, and stop interfering in other states' affairs," the AL added.



Meanwhile, the summit reiterated that political solution is the only path for Syria to realize peace. Only eliminating terrorist groups and cutting off world powers' meddling could create chance for Syrian people to build an independent Syria.



The AL also denounced use of chemical weapons in any place, requiring an international investigation in accordance with international regulations into any such case.



The one-day summit was held Sunday in eastern Saudi city of Dhahran. Tunisia is to held the 30th AL Summit.

