12th Cherry Blossom Festival held in eastern Berlin, Germany

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/4/16 8:29:19

A visitor takes photos of cherry blossoms during the Cherry Blossom Festival at the Gardens of the World in eastern Berlin, Germany, on April 15, 2018. Around 25,000 visitors are expected to participate in the 12th Cherry Blossom Festival. Photo:Xinhua


 

Visitors watch cherry blossoms during the Cherry Blossom Festival at the Gardens of the World in eastern Berlin, Germany, on April 15, 2018. Around 25,000 visitors are expected to participate in the 12th Cherry Blossom Festival. Photo:Xinhua


 

Visitors pose for photos with cherry blossoms during the Cherry Blossom Festival at the Gardens of the World in eastern Berlin, Germany, on April 15, 2018. Around 25,000 visitors are expected to participate in the 12th Cherry Blossom Festival. Photo:Xinhua


 

Visitors sit near cherry blossoms during the Cherry Blossom Festival at the Gardens of the World in eastern Berlin, Germany, on April 15, 2018. Around 25,000 visitors are expected to participate in the 12th Cherry Blossom Festival.Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: WORLD
