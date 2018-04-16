12th Cherry Blossom Festival held in eastern Berlin, Germany

A visitor takes photos of cherry blossoms during the Cherry Blossom Festival at the Gardens of the World in eastern Berlin, Germany, on April 15, 2018. Around 25,000 visitors are expected to participate in the 12th Cherry Blossom Festival. Photo:Xinhua

