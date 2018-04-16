2 shot dead, five injured in Pakistan's Quetta

At least two people were killed and five others injured in a drive-by shooting incident in Pakistan's southwest city of Quetta, local media and police said.



Deputy Inspector General of Quetta Police Abdur Razzaq Cheema said on Sunday that unknown gunmen sprayed bullets at the people belonging to the Christian community when they were leaving after attending a service in a church in Essa Nagri area of Quetta, the provincial capital of Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province.



Rescue teams shifted the bodies and the injured to the Bolan Medical Complex in the city. All the wounded, including two women, were reportedly in stable condition, hospital officials said.



The assailants riding on a motorcycle fled the scene soon after the incident, the police official said.



No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. However, police registered a case against unknown persons and launched an investigation into the incident.



Earlier this month, at least four members of a Christian family were shot dead in Quetta when they reached the city from eastern Punjab province to visit their relatives.

