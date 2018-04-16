Former Malaysian PM Mahathir to contest seat in praliamentary election

Malaysia's main opposition pact announced late Sunday that former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad would contest the parliamentary seat of the resort island of Langkawi in the general election to be held on May 9.



The 92-year-old Mahathir is now leading the multi-party opposition of Pakatan Harapan, or the Alliance of Hope, against the ruling Barisan Nasional coalition, which he led as the country's prime minister for 21 years.



He joined the opposition after falling out with incumbent Prime Minister Najib Razak.



Mahathir once served as a medical officer in Langkawi before his political career. He transformed the island into a tourism hotspot during his time as prime minister from 1982 to 2003.

