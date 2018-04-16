5.4-magnitude earthquake rocks northern Philippines

An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hit Cagayan province in northern Philippine main Luzon island on Monday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.



In a report, the Phivolcs said the quake struck at 3:43 a.m. local time, 39 km east of Gonzaga town with a depth of 23 km.



The institute said the tremor was also felt in Santiago City in Isabela province and Laoag City in Ilocos Norte.



It said the quake, which was tectonic in origin, is not expected to cause damage.



However, the institute said it expects aftershocks.

