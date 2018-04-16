People take part in anti-war protest in New York

Activists take part in an anti-war protest in New York, the United States, on April 15, 2018. Hundreds of people took part in the rally with the theme of "End U.S. Wars at Home and Abroad" here on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua/Wang Ying

Activists take part in an anti-war protest in New York, the United States, on April 15, 2018. Hundreds of people took part in the rally with the theme of "End U.S. Wars at Home and Abroad" here on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua/Wang Ying

Activists take part in an anti-war protest in New York, the United States, on April 15, 2018. Hundreds of people took part in the rally with the theme of "End U.S. Wars at Home and Abroad" here on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua/Wang Ying

Activists take part in an anti-war protest in New York, the United States, on April 15, 2018. Hundreds of people took part in the rally with the theme of "End U.S. Wars at Home and Abroad" here on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua/Wang Ying

Activists take part in an anti-war protest in New York, the United States, on April 15, 2018. Hundreds of people took part in the rally with the theme of "End U.S. Wars at Home and Abroad" here on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua/Wang Ying

Activists take part in an anti-war protest in New York, the United States, on April 15, 2018. Hundreds of people took part in the rally with the theme of "End U.S. Wars at Home and Abroad" here on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua/Wang Ying

Activists take part in an anti-war protest in New York, the United States, on April 15, 2018. Hundreds of people took part in the rally with the theme of "End U.S. Wars at Home and Abroad" here on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua/Wang Ying