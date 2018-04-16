Heritage Malta opens Fort Saint Elmo and National War Museum for free

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/4/16 11:34:07

Re-enactors fight in a duel at Fort Saint Elmo, Valletta, Malta, on April 15, 2018. Heritage Malta opened Fort Saint Elmo and the National War Museum for free on Sunday to commemorate the 76th anniversary since the award of the George Cross to the Maltese Islands. (Xinhua/Mark Zammit Cordina)


 

Re-enactors parade and salute at Fort Saint Elmo, Valletta, Malta, on April 15, 2018. Heritage Malta opened Fort Saint Elmo and the National War Museum for free on Sunday to commemorate the 76th anniversary since the award of the George Cross to the Maltese Islands. (Xinhua/Mark Zammit Cordina)


 

Posted in: WORLD
