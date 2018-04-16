China fully prepared for the escalation of China-US trade war: ministry of commerce

China is fully prepared for the escalation of trade frictions with the US and will not hesitate to fight back with major countermeasures if the US goes ahead with the additional $100 billion in tariffs, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce said.



"The US has misjudged the situation and taken the wrong action. China is fully prepared and will take immediate action with major countermeasures if the US releases the list of the additional $100 billion tariff," Gao Feng, the spokesperson of China's commerce ministry said Friday night.



"This is a competition between unilateralism and multilateralism, and a war between protectionism and free trade," Gao told a press briefing.



On Thursday (US time), US President Donald Trump instructed the US Trade Representative to consider a $100 billion of additional tariffs on Chinese imports.



"We have prepared with the bottom line mindset and planned very detailed countermeasures. We will not start a war but if someone does, we will firmly fight back," Gao said.



There have been no talks going on behind the scenes between finance and trade officials of the two countries, Gao said.



With the release of the list of products regarding the Section 301 tariffs against China and the proposed additional $100 billion in tariffs, it is impossible for the two sides to conduct any talks regarding the issue, he added.



China Chamber of International Commerce also issued a statement on Friday, saying that protectionism has brought disaster to the world in the past. The chamber is strongly against the illogical behavior of the Trump administration.



China's business and commerce groups will strongly support any targeted countermeasures taken by the Chinese government, the chamber said.