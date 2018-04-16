Chemical defense soldiers in scenario-driven operations

Armed police soldiers in Mission-Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gears use instruments to detect simulated poisonous gas during a chemical defense training exercise in early April, 2018. They are assigned to a chemical defense detachment of the Chinese Armed Police Force. Photo:eng.chinamil.com.cn

An armed police soldier in Mission-Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear examines the simulated poisonous gas samples during a chemical defense training exercise in early April, 2018. He is assigned to a chemical defense detachment of the Chinese Armed Police Force.Photo:eng.chinamil.com.cn

Armed police soldiers in Mission-Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gears rush to the affected area to conduct decontamination operations during a chemical defense training exercise in early April, 2018. They are assigned to a chemical defense detachment of the Chinese Armed Police Force.Photo:eng.chinamil.com.cn