15 IS fighters join Taliban in N. Afghanistan: official

A 15-member group of the Islamic State (IS) outfit has switched side and joined the Taliban group in Darzab district of the northern Jawzjan province, deputy to provincial police chief Abdul Hafiz Khashi said Monday.



"Fifteen IS fighters who were active under the name of Ghazanfar group in Darzab district deserted IS rank and joined Taliban outfit in the said district on Friday," Khashi claimed.



Many members of IS outfit are former Taliban fighters, according to the official.



The desertion of IS fighters and joining Taliban, according to the official, took place in the wake of heavy bombardments on IS hideouts in Darzab district over the past couple of months which have claimed scores of lives including IS commander Qari Hekmatullah.



IS militants are yet to make comments on the report.

