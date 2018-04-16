Defense and weaponry show opens in Malaysia

Defense Services Asia 2018, a biennial defense and weaponry show, opened Monday in the Malaysian capital city Kuala Lumpur.



Dubbed as one of the top five defense shows in the world, this year's show has drawn some 1,500 companies from 60 countries and regions, including big names such as Airbus, BAE Systems, Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Thales, the organizer, Malaysia's Ministry of Defense, said in a statement.



It is estimated that more than 50,000 professional and public visitors will walk into the exhibition area of 43,000 square meters at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Center in the coming three days.



China's State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defense, also led a delegation to the event.



Held in conjunction with the show will be seminars and conferences related to regional security, cyber security and defense and drone technology.

