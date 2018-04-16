6-day biannual Indian army commanders' conference begins in New Delhi

The six-day biannual Indian army commanders' conference began here on Monday to discuss military issues, officials said.



"During the conference, chaired by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, the senior commanders will deliberate on specific issues to army formations and army as a whole," Col Aman Anand, a spokesman of Indian army said.



"Important issues that are likely to be discussed are management of the extant security dynamics, mitigation of future security threats and enhancement of combat edge over potential adversaries."



Officials said issues relating to projects being implemented by the Border Road Organisation (BRO) as well as welfare matters will also be discussed.



"Other issues like infrastructure development for capacity enhancement along the Northern borders, review of strategic railway lines, optimization of limited budget to ensure making up of critical deficiency in ammunition, issues related to BRO projects, and other matters relevant to operations, administration and welfare of troops will be discussed in detail for planning and execution," Anand said.



The army commanders' conference in India is held biannually for formulating important military policies and decisions.

