Iran says strikes on Syria prove US support for terrorists

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the US-led strikes on Syria proves that Washington has direct ties with terrorists, Tasnim news agency reported on Monday.



"The Americans showed such a reaction when they felt the terrorists were dislodged from an important region like Eastern Ghouta," Rouhani said in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.



He said the attacks violated international law and if they go unanswered by international bodies, more of such chaos in the world will be conceivable.



Putin said further Western missile strikes on Syria would lead to chaos in international relations, Tehran Times reported.



"Vladimir Putin, in particular, stressed that if such actions in violation of the UN Charter continue, then it will inevitably lead to chaos in international relations."



Earlier Saturday morning, the United States, in cooperation with Britain and France, attacked Syrian military facilities allegedly related to Syria's chemical weapons capabilities.



The move was to retaliate for the alleged use of chemical weapons by Syrian troops early the month in an attack on the rebel-held town of Douma near the Syrian capital Damascus. The Syrian government has strongly denied the allegations.



Iranian political and military officials on Saturday strongly condemned the US-led strike on Syria's military facilities.

