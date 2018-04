Songkran Festival celebrated in Luang Prabang, Laos

People splash water on each other in a celebration for Songkran Festival in Luang Prabang, Laos, on April 15, 2018. Songkran Festival, also known as water festival, is celebrated in Laos during the traditional Lao New Year. (Xinhua/Liu Ailun)

