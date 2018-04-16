Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"We were visiting the park when my husband was stung by a bee."So said the wife of a man surnamed Zhao in Beijing. Zhao could not walk for several minutes after the incident. His family called for emergency services, but the ambulance did not arrive in time. Before being taken to the hospital, Zhao had no pulse. It was diagnosed later that Zhao died of an allergic reaction from the bee sting. His family believes that the park did not inform visitors of the potential risks, and the first aid center also did not react to the incident in time. Therefore, they sued the park and the first aid center, claiming compensation of more than 2 million yuan ($317,000). The Haidian District People's Court accepted the case and the case is still on trial. (Source: Beijing Morning Post)