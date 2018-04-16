Madrid Race kicks off to against cancer

Runners pass by the Columbus Square during the Madrid Race in March Against Cancer in Madrid, Spain, April 15, 2018. The race was held by the Spanish Association Against Cancer, with the purpose of raising public attention on anticancer and having healthy lifestyle. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

Runners pass by the Columbus Square during the Madrid Race in March Against Cancer in Madrid, Spain, April 15, 2018. The race was held by the Spanish Association Against Cancer, with the purpose of raising public attention on anticancer and having healthy lifestyle. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

Runners pass by the Columbus Square during the Madrid Race in March Against Cancer in Madrid, Spain, April 15, 2018. The race was held by the Spanish Association Against Cancer, with the purpose of raising public attention on anticancer and having healthy lifestyle. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

People run along a main street during the Madrid Race in March Against Cancer in Madrid, Spain, April 15, 2018. The race was held by the Spanish Association Against Cancer, with the purpose of raising public attention on anticancer and having healthy lifestyle. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

Runners rest in front of the city hall after they finished the Madrid Race in March Against Cancer in Madrid, Spain, April 15, 2018. The race was held by the Spanish Association Against Cancer, with the purpose of raising public attention on anticancer and having healthy lifestyle. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

Runners reach the finishing line of the Madrid Race in March Against Cancer in Madrid, Spain, April 15, 2018. The race was held by the Spanish Association Against Cancer, with the purpose of raising public attention on anticancer and having healthy lifestyle. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)