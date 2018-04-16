China installs world's longest UHV transmission line

The world's longest 1,100-kilovolt transmission link crossed Asia's longest river, Yangtze River, on Sunday. The entire link is 3,324 kilometers starting from northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and ending in the eastern province of Anhui. (Photo/Xinhua)

Workers were seen working on the line which measured 210 meters high. The 1,790-meter-long line spans over the Yangtze River. the section between Changji City in Xinjiang and Guquan county in Anhui is seen as the core part of the link.(Photo/Xinhua)

The UHV transmission link will be operational within the year. It can transmit 66 billion kilowatt hours of electricity every year to east China and can light up 400 million 30-watt lamps. (Photo/Xinhua)

The UHV transmission link also boasts of a network with the largest electric capacity, highest voltage class and furthest power transmission distance. (Photo/Xinhua)