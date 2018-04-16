Sina Weibo makes a U-turn on gay-themed content

Chinese social media giant Sina Weibo on Monday reversed its ban on gay-themed content, after its previous decision meant to "purify" the online environment sparked controversy.



The campaign won't target gay-related content anymore, and will focus on blocking pornographic and violent content, the social media company said.



The decision came after Sina Weibo launched a three-month campaign on Friday, intended to "further make a clean and harmonious community environment."



The campaign targeted pornographic, violent and gay-themed cartoons, pictures, videos and articles, as well as content such as "slash, gay, boys love and gay fictional stories," according to a notice posted by the administrator of Sina Weibo, the Chinese Twitter-like platform with more than 392 million monthly active users.



The Friday post sparked heated discussions online, with some 160,000 reposts as of press time.





