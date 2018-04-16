Happy birthday:



Your birthday should be a reason to celebrate! Go big this year by heading out with friends and splurging a little. Experience will guide the way. Someone close to you will provide some much needed advice that will help shed light on a confusing situation. Your lucky numbers: 2, 5, 7, 12, 15.



Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Your passion will prove infectious as you go about your day. If you work in a group, your energies should be focused on playing the role of problem-solver. Financial matters will require your personal attention today. ✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



You may feel completely invulnerable as you go about your day today. Do not let pride blind you to reality. If you are not careful, something small is likely to trip you up. An unexpected financial windfall may come your way today! ✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



It's time for you to stop playing things safe. Fortune will be on your side, if you take some risks today. Keep your eyes and ears open and you are sure to notice some amazing opportunities. ✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



You have reached a point in your life where you will have to make a number of far-reaching choices. Fortunately, there is no need to rush. Take the time to go over all your options with someone close to you. ✭✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Moderation will be the key to happiness today. Although some things may be tempting, you will only regret it if you overindulge. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Your hobbies will be a source of inspiration for ideas that will prove useful at work. Go ahead and let your creative side have free rein today. ✭✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Romance is in the stars for you today. If you are not in a relationship right now, chances are you won't be single for long. If you are already in a relationship, this will be a great time to treat your significant other to a little surprise. ✭✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Lady Luck has been on your side for the past few weeks, but do not allow yourself to grow complacent. Hard work and careful planning is still needed for you to make your dreams a reality. ✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



The more you try to hold on to someone the more they will want to escape from your grasp. It's time to take a step back so your relationship can have some more breathing room. ✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Although you may not feel like you have anyone's support, there are more people on your side than you realize. If you take a leap of faith when it comes to your dreams, others will be there to help you out. ✭✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Your instincts will be operating at peak efficiency today. Follow your gut instead of spending hours wrestling with a decision and you won't go wrong. A money-making venture will attract your attention. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Social activities will be highlighted today. Go ahead and get out of the house for a night on the town. The more people you invite to join the festivities the greater your fun will be. ✭✭✭✭