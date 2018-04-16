'Silent bakery' in Guangzhou

Source:Ecns.cn Published: 2018/4/16 18:08:46

Pictures taken on April 14, 2018 show a bakery where all 17 staff members, including the cashier and barista, are deaf in Guangzhou City, the capital of South China's Guangdong Province. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)


 

