Learning Chinese

refugees



难民



(nànmín)

A: The international situation has been very tense lately. A lot of refugees have no place to go. I really feel for them whenever I see reports about them.



最近国际局势好紧张,很多难民流离失所,我看到相关报道感觉好心痛。



(zuìjìn ɡuójì júshì hǎo jǐnzhānɡ, hěnduō nànmín liúlíshīsuǒ, wǒ kàndào xiānɡɡuān bàodào ɡǎnjué hǎo xīntònɡ.)

B: Yes. Whenever a war breaks out, ordinary citizens are the ones who suffer the most. I really don't know how those who lost their homes are going to survive.



对呀,一旦有战争爆发,最惨的还是普通百姓。真不知道失去家园的他们要怎么生存。



(duìya, yīdàn yǒu zhànzhēnɡ bàofā, zuìcǎn de háishì pǔtōnɡ bǎixìnɡ. zhēn bù zhīdào shīqù jiāyuán de tāmen yào zěnme shēnɡcún.)

A: Yeah, this is a world-class issue. It seems humanity will always be drawn into wars. Why can't we use the lessons of the past to learn how to get along with each other peacefully?



哎,这是一个世界难题。好像人类历史上总是会有战争,为什么我们不能以史为鉴学习和平相处呢？



(ai, zhèshì yīɡè shìjiè nántí. hǎoxiànɡ rénlèi lìshǐ shànɡ zǒnɡshì huì yǒu zhànzhēnɡ, wèi shénme wǒmen bùnénɡ yǐshǐwéijiàn xuéxí hépínɡ xiānɡchǔ ne?)





Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





