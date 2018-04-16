Puzzle

ACROSS1 Unit of capacitance6 Hockey success10 Potted meat brand14 Primo15 Choir section16 Jason's fabled ship17 Song you want now20 German prison camp21 Certain sword22 Compete23 Related item25 Gets lost in the moment27 Carry-all30 Neither go-with31 Recipe segment32 ___ mater34 Tardy36 Stir up, as a fire40 Lose-lose inquiries43 Casual material44 Word for the divisive?45 Car-dismantling "shop"46 Drops back48 Use one leg50 Pig's digs51 Dose container54 ___ four (little cake)56 Sequel number57 Dexterity59 Funeral vehicle63 What you dare not exceed66 Send forth67 Tweak some strings?68 Film Superman69 Stamping tools70 "Come Sail Away" rockers71 City near FrankfurtDOWN1 Government agents2 Landed safely3 Baltic capital4 Slanted5 Keep in custody6 Guy's companion7 Like days in the past8 Resting above9 Like a limbo winner10 Erie Canal mule11 City in Utah12 Once more13 Ways, as of transportation18 From ancient times19 Least 18-Down24 Iranians' neighbors26 Type of lens or nerve27 Lacking hair28 Cosmetics ingredient29 FBI guy31 Churn inside33 Gallic farewell35 Wine cask37 Amazed utterances38 Gordian, for one39 Notice out there41 Distinctive badge42 Make calm47 Nice ones of old slang49 South Dakota capital51 Steadied a weapon52 Florida city53 Type of dust54 Spring bloomer55 Fanciful stories58 Indecent material60 Lobsters' corals61 Use a piggy bank62 Famous garden64 "___ about time!"65 Bug or rile

Solution