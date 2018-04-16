Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Unit of capacitance
6 Hockey success
10 Potted meat brand
14 Primo
15 Choir section
16 Jason's fabled ship
17 Song you want now
20 German prison camp
21 Certain sword
22 Compete
23 Related item
25 Gets lost in the moment
27 Carry-all
30 Neither go-with
31 Recipe segment
32 ___ mater
34 Tardy
36 Stir up, as a fire
40 Lose-lose inquiries
43 Casual material
44 Word for the divisive?
45 Car-dismantling "shop"
46 Drops back
48 Use one leg
50 Pig's digs
51 Dose container
54 ___ four (little cake)
56 Sequel number
57 Dexterity
59 Funeral vehicle
63 What you dare not exceed
66 Send forth
67 Tweak some strings?
68 Film Superman
69 Stamping tools
70 "Come Sail Away" rockers
71 City near Frankfurt
DOWN
1 Government agents
2 Landed safely
3 Baltic capital
4 Slanted
5 Keep in custody
6 Guy's companion
7 Like days in the past
8 Resting above
9 Like a limbo winner
10 Erie Canal mule
11 City in Utah
12 Once more
13 Ways, as of transportation
18 From ancient times
19 Least 18-Down
24 Iranians' neighbors
26 Type of lens or nerve
27 Lacking hair
28 Cosmetics ingredient
29 FBI guy
31 Churn inside
33 Gallic farewell
35 Wine cask
37 Amazed utterances
38 Gordian, for one
39 Notice out there
41 Distinctive badge
42 Make calm
47 Nice ones of old slang
49 South Dakota capital
51 Steadied a weapon
52 Florida city
53 Type of dust
54 Spring bloomer
55 Fanciful stories
58 Indecent material
60 Lobsters' corals
61 Use a piggy bank
62 Famous garden
64 "___ about time!"
65 Bug or rile
Solution