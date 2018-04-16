Crossword

Published: 2018/4/16

Puzzle



ACROSS

1 Unit of capacitance

6 Hockey success

 10 Potted meat brand

 14 Primo

 15 Choir section

 16 Jason's fabled ship

 17 Song you want now

 20 German prison camp

 21 Certain sword

 22 Compete

 23 Related item

 25 Gets lost in the moment

 27 Carry-all

 30 Neither go-with

 31 Recipe segment

 32 ___ mater

 34 Tardy

 36 Stir up, as a fire

 40 Lose-lose inquiries

 43 Casual material

 44 Word for the divisive?

 45 Car-dismantling "shop"

 46 Drops back

48 Use one leg

 50 Pig's digs

 51 Dose container

 54 ___ four (little cake)

 56 Sequel number

 57 Dexterity

 59 Funeral vehicle

 63 What you dare not exceed

 66 Send forth

 67 Tweak some strings?

 68 Film Superman

 69 Stamping tools

 70 "Come Sail Away" rockers

 71 City near Frankfurt

DOWN

  1 Government agents

  2 Landed safely

  3 Baltic capital

  4 Slanted

  5 Keep in custody

  6 Guy's companion

  7 Like days in the past

  8 Resting above

  9 Like a limbo winner

 10 Erie Canal mule

 11 City in Utah

 12 Once more

 13 Ways, as of transportation

 18 From ancient times

 19 Least 18-Down

 24 Iranians' neighbors

 26 Type of lens or nerve

 27 Lacking hair

 28 Cosmetics ingredient

 29 FBI guy

 31 Churn inside

 33 Gallic farewell

 35 Wine cask

 37 Amazed utterances

 38 Gordian, for one

 39 Notice out there

 41 Distinctive badge

 42 Make calm

 47 Nice ones of old slang

 49 South Dakota capital

 51 Steadied a weapon

 52 Florida city

 53 Type of dust

 54 Spring bloomer

 55 Fanciful stories

 58 Indecent material

 60 Lobsters' corals

 61 Use a piggy bank

 62 Famous garden

 64 "___ about time!"

 65 Bug or rile

Solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
