Oil, gold open lower despite Syria strikes

Markets focused on possible Russian retaliation hitting equities

Gold and oil traded slightly lower as markets opened for the first time since Western powers launched a missile attack on Syria, but equities are unlikely to experience big losses unless the West strikes again or Russia retaliates.



Oil prices fell on Monday. Brent crude oil futures LCOc1 were at $71.87 per barrel, down 71 cents, or 1 percent from their last close.



US West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 were down 59 cents, or 0.9 percent, at $66.80 a barrel.



"The news flow is actually better than what it looked like at one point during last week, as the strike was surgical, followed by a pullback.



Reports show a lot of care was taken not to hit Russian targets, which is a good sign and the market should take heart from that," said Salman Ahmed, chief investment strategist at Lombard Odier investment managers in London, speaking before trading resumed.



Spot gold and major crude benchmarks eased slightly, as the market reacted to the military actions over the weekend. Treasuries also weakened, while equities rose.



Gold has benefited in recent days as a safe-haven asset amid a US-China trade dispute and the escalating conflict in Syria, which also pushed oil above $70 a barrel because of concerns about a spike in Middle Eastern tensions.



"It ended up being a very measured attack," said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital Management in New York. "The greater fears of the oil market of this spilling into a greater conflict that could involve Iran and Saudi Arabia has not and will not come to pass."



The US, France and Britain launched 105 missiles on Saturday, targeting what they said were three chemical weapons facilities in Syria in retaliation to a suspected poisonous gas attack in Douma on April 7.



Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Markets, said gold was poised to gain on Monday, but the rally would not be very steep.



"The focus will be on the counter-reaction from Russia," said Aslam.



Gold could rally toward $1,400 per ounce after two consecutive weeks of gains.





