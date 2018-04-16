Average one-way commuting distance in Shanghai reaches 12.4 kilometers

Wang Jiawen, an official from Shanghai Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau, said at a recent lecture that labor mobility among different regions has been declining as many graduates choose to work in second- or third-tier cities due to increasing economic development, but mobility within a region has been climbing, Shanghai Morning Post reported Monday. The average one-way commuting distance in Shanghai has reached 12.4 kilometers and takes 43 minutes. As metro lines and cars are increasing in the city, more citizens are willing to commute between suburban areas such as Jinshan district and central urban areas such as Xuhui or Putuo districts. Illustration: Chen Xia/GT