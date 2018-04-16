Spanish National Library has its once-a-year public open day in Madrid

Visitors enter the Spanish National Library from its main gate in Madrid, Spain, on April 15, 2018. The Spanish National Library had its once-a-year public open day on Sunday, which allowed the public to discover its secrets by visiting various parts of the library. Photo: Xinhua/Guo Qiuda

Visitors listen to the guide's introduction in the Spanish National Library in Madrid, Spain, on April 15, 2018. The Spanish National Library had its once-a-year public open day on Sunday, which allowed the public to discover its secrets by visiting various parts of the library. Photo: Xinhua/Guo Qiuda

Visitors take photos in the Spanish National Library in Madrid, Spain, on April 15, 2018. The Spanish National Library had its once-a-year public open day on Sunday, which allowed the public to discover its secrets by visiting various parts of the library. Photo: Xinhua/Guo Qiuda

A man takes photos of ancient music boxes collected in the Spanish National Library in Madrid, Spain, on April 15, 2018. The Spanish National Library had its once-a-year public open day on Sunday, which allowed the public to discover its secrets by visiting various parts of the library. Photo: Xinhua/Guo Qiuda

A staff member (1st L) explains to visitors how to repair ancient books in the Spanish National Library in Madrid, Spain, on April 15, 2018. The Spanish National Library had its once-a-year public open day on Sunday, which allowed the public to discover its secrets by visiting various parts of the library. Photo: Xinhua/Guo Qiuda

Visitors look at ancient books on music in the Spanish National Library in Madrid, Spain, on April 15, 2018. The Spanish National Library had its once-a-year public open day on Sunday, which allowed the public to discover its secrets by visiting various parts of the library. Photo: Xinhua/Guo Qiuda