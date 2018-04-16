Shanghai sanitation worker helps dig out diamond ring from trash

A Shanghai sanitation worker came through for a local jewelry dealer who accidentally tossed a two carat diamond ring into the trash.



The owner surnamed Huang said he realized the 100,000 yuan ($15,916) ring had landed in the rubbish while taking inventory at his shop.



Finding the trash had already been picked up, Huang rushed to the nearby collection point to wait for local garbage man Yao Weiguo.



However, Yao had already collected more than 60 bins - or four tons of trash.



Yao narrowed down the possibilities based on Huang's address before beginning the trash heap treasure hunt.



Luckily, it only took 10 minutes for Yao and Huang to rout up the ring.



Huang offered a reward, but Yao turned it down. "As long as it was found," said Yao. "Helping residents is what this job is about."



The Paper

