Man arrested for stealing thousands from unconscious friend on hospital bed through WeChat

A man in Sichuan Province is accused of stealing tens of thousands from a friend undergoing cancer treatment as he lay unconscious on a hospital bed.



The man surnamed Lu was recently taken into custody after it was discovered that he had sneakily transferred more than 110,000 yuan ($17,500) from the bank account of the victim surnamed Chen.



Police in the city of Xichang said Lu had accompanied Chen on a hospital visit for his cancer treatment on March 31.



Lu waited until Chen was in an unconscious state to acquire his debit card number and access to his phone, police said.



Lu then linked the card to his own WeChat Wallet and transferred Chen's money to his own account, confirming the transaction with Chen's phone.



Chen's wife surnamed Xi alerted police after she noticed the transfer in their records.



Xi said the money was intended to pay for her husband's treatments.



Police easily traced the transfer to Lu, who is now being held on theft charges.



Kankan News

