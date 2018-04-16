Doctors remove lighter from stomach

In other "hey, that's not for eating!" news, doctors in Sichuan Province removed a lighter from a man's stomach that he reportedly had swallowed 20 years earlier.



The unidentified man arrived at Dujiangyan Medical Center complaining of stomach pains and blood in his stool.



Doctors performed a gastroscopy only to discover what appeared to be an incendiary device.



"It was black and long," explained Qiu Changwei, director of gastroenterology. "We suspected it was probably a lighter."



The man recalled swallowing a lighter 20 years earlier, but said it never caused him pain until recently, doctors said.



It was not reported as to why he ever did such a thing.



Doctors successfully removed the lighter, which had been severely corroded by decades of gastric juices.



It was also not reported as to whether the lighter had leaked fluid into the man's system.



Kankan News

