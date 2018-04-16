China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair kicks off

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

"To carry forward the spirit of craftsmanship and show our artistic skills."The 6th China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair will be held at Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center between April 19 and 21, Jiefang Daily reported Monday. This fair will be divided into five exhibition areas including guest city, professional skill, technical innovation, ecological innovation and transaction service. The total area of the event is 35,000 square meters. The exhibition will spotlight the achievements of local craftsman, their extraordinary spirit and high professional ethics in the form of electronic multimedia, graphics, exhibits and interactive demonstrations.