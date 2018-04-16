Artist Li Zi to showcase artwork at Expo Beaulieu Lausanne in Switzerland

Prometheus by Li Zi Photo: Courtesy of Li Zi

Chinese artist Li Zi will bring the latest art creations from her Piercing series to the Expo Beaulieu Lausanne in Switzerland from Thursday to Sunday, according to a press release sent to the Global Times on Monday.Li, the only Chinese artist selected for the exhibition, is set to showcase her installation work The Recurrence of Time and painting series such as The Fifth Category of Forest and Face.Born in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province, Li Zi used to focus solely on painting before gradually expanding to art installations and videos in recent years.Currently based in Beijing, Li has been recognized by France's Association Arts & Cultures - Orient & Occident, which has been working for years on promoting exchanges between the East and West by supporting young talented artists.According to French art critic Gerard Xuriguera, Li excels at using artistic means to create a world in which lines and geometric designs dominate. He also noted that, inspired by a large forest in Northern Europe, the artist made use of foliage and dark buildings to create a sense of loneliness and wildness.