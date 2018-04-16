Asian business aviation exhibition held in city

The 7th Asian Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition will take place at Hongqiao International Airport from Tuesday through Thursday, Xinmin Evening News reported Monday.



The exhibition, which is dedicated to displaying the latest business aviation products and services from all over the world, will include over 170 exhibitors and 35 aircrafts, covering the entire spectrum of business aircrafts.



According to the Civil Aviation Administration of China, by 2020 the general aviation industry in China will increase twofold compared with 2015.



"In turning Shanghai into an aviation hub, airports aim to provide a variety of services to the public and enhance its aviation services," said Lu Xun, deputy general manager of Shanghai Airport Authority Industrial Investment Management Co.





