Hainan Province, past and present

Two photos compare the Luhuitou scenic area in Sanya, Hainan Province taken nearly 30 years apart. Hainan Province and Hainan Special Economic Zone were officially established on April 13, 1988, and approved by the 7th National People’s Congress. The photo on top was taken February 1991 and the bottom photo was taken April 2018. Photos: Xinhua

Above are photos taken of Longkun South Road in Haikou, capital of Hainan Province, in 1993 and 2018. China encouraged horse racing and expanded sports lotteries as part of an effort to turn its southernmost province of Hainan into a pilot area for the expanded opening-up policies. Photos: Xinhua

The combined photos show Haifu Road, Haikou in 1988 and 2018. Photos: Xinhua

The combined photos show Binhai Avenue in Haikou in 1990 and 2018. Photos: Xinhua

Photos compare the Donghai Scenic Area in 1996 and 2018. Photos: Xinhua

Photos are Guoxing Avenue, which used to be the Dayingshan Airport, in Haikou, Hainan Province. The top photo was taken in 1999 and the photo below was taken in 2018. Photos: Xinhua

The combined photos show Yalong Bay Area, Sanya, in the past and the present. Photos were taken in 1998 and 2018. Photos: Xinhua