Dada-JD daojia, CR Vanguard deal

Dada-JD daojia (JDDJ), an online-to-offline platform under e-commerce giant JD.com Inc, announced on Monday that it has signed a cooperation agreement with retailer CR Vanguard to connect supermarkets under the brand to online services, according to a statement JDDJ sent to the Global Times.



In the first phrase, CR Vanguard's supermarkets in Hangzhou, capital of East China's Zhejiang Province and Nanjing, capital of East China's Jiangsu Province will open online stores in JDDJ, the statement noted.



Eventually, more than 2,000 CR Vanguard supermarkets in 30 major Chinese cities will provide online service via JDDJ.

