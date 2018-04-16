ICBC investment banking in Singapore

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/4/16 19:53:40
The Singapore branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC Singapore) on Monday launched investment banking services after receiving accreditation as an issue manager from the Singapore Exchange.

"With the continuous progression of the Belt and Road initiative as well as the increase in economic cooperation between China and Singapore, we have seen strong interest from Chinese companies in tapping into Singapore's capital markets," said Geng Hao, deputy general manager of ICBC Singapore.



Posted in: ECONOMY,COMPANIES
