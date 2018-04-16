Pintec, UOB to explore Southeast Asia

Pintec Technology Holdings, a Chinese fintech company, and Singapore's United Overseas Bank announced on Monday the establishment of a joint venture that aim to launch a next-generation digital credit assessment solution in Southeast Asian market.



The new company, named Avatec.ai (S) Pte, aims to help banks and finance companies be more efficient and accurate when assessing the credit quality of potential customers, including those who are new to credit, according to a press release from the two parent companies.





