Hydropower station opens in Pakistan

The Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Station in Pakistan, built by China Gezhouba Corp (CGGC), began generating electricity on Friday, according to a statement on the WeChat account of CGGC over the weekend.



Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the prime minister of Pakistan, said at the opening ceremony that the hydropower station is a pilot project for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and part of wider cooperation between China and Pakistan in infrastructure.