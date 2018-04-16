China upgrades information channels to boost national security

China will strengthen measures to protect State security, especially its cyberspace security, said experts on Monday, after Chinese authorities opened up new public channels on Sunday for reporting activities that are thought to jeopardize national security.



The Ministry of State Security launched a website together with a hotline number to receive reports from any citizen or institution on suspected persons, organizations, or activities that endanger national security on Sunday, which was National Security Education Day, Xinhua News Agency reported.



If anyone intentionally makes a false report or accusation that can hinder official operations or have a bad influence on society, he or she will be investigated and held legally responsible, Xinhua said.



"The cyberspace security situation of China is grim and the main threats the country is faced with come from the internet," Li Daguang, a professor at the National Defense University of the People's Liberation Army, told the Global Times on Monday.



According to China Internet Network Information Center, China suffered one third of worldwide cyber attacks in 2017, reported the news website chinatimes.cc.



The newly opened channels provide more effective, accessible, and confidential ways to submit reports directly to the responsible security department, said Li, adding that "the fight against spies and incited defection will receive reliable support."



Zhu Wei, a professor from the China University of Political Science and Law, told the Global Times on Monday that a joint system with a variety of reporting methods would be formed.



However, more collaborative management should be developed to prevent citizens from choosing the wrong platform to submit information that will delay a response, he added.



"A synergetic network should be built, through which reports from any channels are accessible to all relevant departments," Zhu noted.



