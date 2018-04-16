Ex-insurance regulator charged

The former chairman of China's insurance regulator Xiang Junbo has been formally charged on suspicion of taking bribes, the country's top prosecutor said on Monday.



Xiang, the highest-ranking financial regulator being investigated for graft to date, was expelled from the Communist Party last year after China's anti-graft agency said he had "committed serious violations of political discipline and rules" in order to serve personal political interests.



China merged its banking and insurance regulators this year in a move meant to resolve problems such as unclear responsibilities and cross-regulation and lower financial risks.





