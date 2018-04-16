Ex-insurance regulator charged

Source:Reuters Published: 2018/4/16 20:43:39
The former chairman of China's insurance regulator Xiang Junbo has been formally charged on suspicion of taking bribes, the country's top prosecutor said on Monday.
Xiang, the highest-ranking financial regulator being investigated for graft to date, was expelled from the Communist Party last year after China's anti-graft agency said he had "committed serious violations of political discipline and rules" in order to serve personal political interests.
China merged its banking and insurance regulators this year in a move meant to resolve problems such as unclear responsibilities and cross-regulation and lower financial risks.