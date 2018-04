A tourist takes photos of apricot flowers in Hohhot, capital of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

Cyclists pose for a group photo in front of apricot flowers in Hohhot, capital of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

A couple and their children view apricot flowers in Hohhot, capital of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)