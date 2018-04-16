Figuratively Speaking

6.9%
Forecast for China's GDP growth in the first quarter of 2018, news site finance.sina.com reported on Monday, citing Zhu Baoliang, an economist at the State Information Center.284.97 tons
Actual consumption of gold in the Chinese market in the first quarter, down 5.4 percent year-on-year, according to data released by the China Gold Association on Monday.980m tons
Cargo volume handled by railways in the first quarter, an increase of 7.6 percent on a yearly basis, the National Development and Reform Commission
, China's top economic planner, said Monday.6.39m
Trips handled by Hong Kong International Airport in March, up 8.5 percent year-on-year, according to media reports on Monday.