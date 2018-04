China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) continued to see double-digit growth in the first quarter of the year, official data showed Monday.Domestic investors accounted for $25.5 billion of non-financial ODI by 2,023 overseas enterprises in 140 countries and regions from January to March, the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said.The figure was up 24.1 percent from the same period last year, said MOFCOM.