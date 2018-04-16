Highlights of Spring Shopping Exhibition in Kuwait City

A man displays honey during the Spring Shopping Exhibition in Kuwait City, capital of Kuwait, on April 16, 2018. Kuwait held here on Monday an exhibition to show products such as household products, home decorations, home textiles, food, etc.(Xinhua/Nie Yunpeng)

Photo taken on April 16, 2018 shows dates, a snack of the Kuwaitis, during the Spring Shopping Exhibition in Kuwait City, capital of Kuwait. Kuwait held here on Monday an exhibition to show products such as household products, home decorations, home textiles, food, etc. (Xinhua/Nie Yunpeng)

Two men display home textiles for Arabs during the Spring Shopping Exhibition in Kuwait City, capital of Kuwait. Kuwait held here on Monday an exhibition to show products such as household products, home decorations, home textiles, food, etc.(Xinhua/Nie Yunpeng)

Photo taken on April 16, 2018 shows daily food for Arabs on display during the Spring Shopping Exhibition in Kuwait City, capital of Kuwait. Kuwait held here on Monday an exhibition to show products such as household products, home decorations, home textiles, food, etc. (Xinhua/Nie Yunpeng)