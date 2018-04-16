Cavaliers stunned at home by Pacers

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James drives to the basket while defended by Indiana Pacers' Victor Oladipo on Sunday in Cleveland. Photo: IC

Forget LeBron James making his eighth consecutive trip to the NBA Finals - the Cleveland Cavaliers star might have trouble just getting out of the opening round of the playoffs.Victor Oladipo scored a game-high 32 points to power the Indiana Pacers over the hosting Cavaliers 98-80 on Sunday in the opening game of their first-round NBA playoff series.James had won 21 first-round playoff games in a row until the rout, having never before lost the opener in a first-round NBA postseason series.James, seeking his ninth career trip to the NBA Finals and fourth league ­title, had not dropped a first-round playoff game since the New York Knicks beat Miami in the fourth game of the 2012 opening round, a minor setback on the Heat's title run and a career first for James.James had a triple-double in a losing cause with 24 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists. The rest of Cleveland's starters only managed 25 points, Kevin Love with 17 rebounds but only nine points.Also on Sunday, the Boston Celtics nearly fell victim to another Eastern Conference opening upset bid before edging visiting Milwaukee 113-107 in overtime.Al Horford scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Boston and Terry Rozier, starting in place of injured Kyrie Irving, added 23 points.Marcus Morris scored 21 off the bench, while Jaylen Brown netted 20 and Jayson Tatum contributed 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Celtics.Greek star Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 35 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists and gave the Celtics headaches until fouling out in overtime.Khris Middleton added 31 points, hitting five-of-seven three-pointers, with eight rebounds and six assists in a losing cause.Elsewhere, league MVP candidate James Harden exploded for 44 points as the Houston Rockets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 104-101.Minnesota star Karl-Anthony Towns failed to get untracked, scoring just eight points, well below his season average of 21.3 points.Andrew Wiggins had 18 points for Minnesota, who are making their first playoff appearance since 2004.