Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford (top) vies with West Bromwich Albion striker Jay Rodriguez during their English Premier League match on Sunday at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. Rodriguez's 73rd-minute header gave bottom side West Brom a stunning victory and handed the league title to Manchester City with five rounds remaining in the season. United had to avoid defeat on Sunday in order to prevent crosstown rivals City from being crowned champions for a few more days. Photo: AFP