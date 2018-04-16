Blue Jackets beat Caps to claim 2-0 lead

Matt Calvert (right) of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Jakub Jerabek of the Washington Capitals battle for the puck on Sunday in Washington, DC. Photo: VCG

Matt Calvert scored 12:22 into overtime, and the Columbus Blue Jackets again rallied from an early two-goal deficit to defeat the Washington Capitals 5-4 in Game 2 of an Eastern Conference first-round series on Sunday night in Washington DC.Columbus trailed 2-0 in each of the first two games yet hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven set.Calvert converted the rebound of a Zach Werenski shot from in front, on a one-handed shot that beat goalie Braden Holtby. The goal then stood up under ­review that checked for offside at the start of the play.The series now shifts to Columbus for Game 3 on Tuesday and Game 4 on Thursday.Washington held a pair of two-goal leads in Game 2. The Capitals were up 2-0 in the first period and 3-1 in the second before the Blue Jackets answered with three consecutive goals.Josh Anderson, Cam Atkinson and Werenski all scored in a span of 10:03 in the second period for a 4-3 Columbus lead. Capitals forward T.J. Oshie tied it with 3:35 left in regulation on the fourth Washington power play of the period.Alex Ovechkin scored twice for the Capitals.Werenski had given the Blue Jackets a 4-3 lead on the power play with a wrist shot that got past goalie Philipp ­Grubauer. Holtby replaced Grubauer at the start of the third period, and he saved seven of the eight shots he faced.Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky stayed busy, making 54 saves as Washington outshot the Blue Jackets 58-30.Washington scored first when Jay Beagle, back after missing Game 1 with an upper-body injury, deflected a Brooks Orpik shot out of midair just 2:12 into the game.A goalie-interference call on Atkinson wiped out a possible game-tying goal and put Washington on a power play. The Caps then scored with a man advantage when Alex Ovechkin beat Bobrovsky at 13:26 for a quick 2-0 lead.Atkinson cut Columbus' deficit to 2-1 on a breakaway with 1:35 left in the first period.