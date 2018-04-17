Unmanned delivery car seen at pilot community in Nanjing, E China

Photo taken on April 16, 2018 shows an unmanned delivery car at a pilot community in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province. The car, which can exchange information with elevator, is expected to provide service for more than 1,000 communities in China in the future. (Xinhua/Li Yuze)

An unmanned delivery car delivers goods at a pilot community in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, April 16, 2018.

An unmanned delivery car enters an elevator at a pilot community in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, April 16, 2018.