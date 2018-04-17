People visit vintage cars before California Mile 2018

People visit vintage cars in front of Fairmont Hotel before the start of California Mile 2018 in Los Angeles, the United States, April 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Yilin)

People visit vintage cars in front of Fairmont Hotel before the start of California Mile 2018 in Los Angeles, the United States, April 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Yilin)

People visit vintage cars in front of Fairmont Hotel before the start of California Mile 2018 in Los Angeles, the United States, April 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Yilin)

People visit vintage cars in front of Fairmont Hotel before the start of California Mile 2018 in Los Angeles, the United States, April 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Yilin)